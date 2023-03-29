Xcel-Energy-Nuclear-Leak(2)

Tyler Abayare catches a red horse carp on the Mississippi River at the Montissippi County Park downriver from the Xcel Energy nuclear power plant in Monticello, Minn., on Friday, March 24, 2023. Abayare fishes at this spot everyday and noticed increased activity including people taking water samples around three times a week in the last 60 days. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

 Renee Jones Schneider

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — A faulty pipe that allowed water containing a radioactive isotope of hydrogen to leak at a Minnesota nuclear power plant has been repaired and the plant will return to service in the next week, a spokesman for the energy company said Tuesday.


