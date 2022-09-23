Strawberry Growth.png

As Kate Fessler works toward completing a master of science degree in applied plant sciences, she's evaluating a tabletop strawberry system that has been widely adopted in Europe and Canada to determine its feasibility for use in Minnesota. Fessler, who grew up outside Detroit on her family’s small fiber farm, says her father instilled in her a love of plants from an early age, but she didn’t realize that the field of horticulture was a career pathway that existed. She’s now found a home and a community in the Department of Horticultural Science at the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS).

