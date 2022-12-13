Russia Ukraine War

Hanna Reznikova, 63, in her room in bombed-out building in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Borodyanka was a target of shelling and fighting in the early stages of the Russian invasion, which turned apartment buildings into charred, bombed-out hulks. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

 Andrew Kravchenko

PARIS (AP) — Dozens of countries and international organizations threw their weight and more than 1 billion euros (dollars) in aid pledges behind an urgent new push Tuesday to keep Ukrainians powered, fed, warmed and moving as winter approaches.


Richer reported from Boston.

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments