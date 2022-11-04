Yellow Floating Heart

Yellow floating heart is considered an invasive species.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comment through Dec. 9 on its proposal to classify 13 high-risk invasive aquatic plants, fish and invertebrates as prohibited. The DNR classifies invasive species as prohibited to prevent their introduction and spread in Minnesota, and to protect the state’s environment, economy, natural resources and outdoor recreation.

Jumping Worm

The invasive jumping worm can strip the soil of nutrients, kill plants and cause severe erosion. It was first discovered in Minnesota in 2006. It gets its name because it aggressively writhes and wriggles like a snake when disturbed, appearing to “jump.” (Photo courtesy of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum)


