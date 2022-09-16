Deer

Archery deer season begins Sept. 17 in 2022. (Metro Creative Connection image)
Archery Hunt Deer

The Minnesota DNR wants deer archery hunters to make a plan this hunting season. (Metro Creative image)

Minnesota’s archery deer season opens Saturday, Sept. 17, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to make a plan for the season by considering safety, hunting regulations, chronic wasting disease and steps they need to take to process their deer.

