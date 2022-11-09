Election 2022-State Legislatures

FILE — Clouds float over the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday, May 23, 2022. More than one-quarter of state lawmakers whose seats are up for election across the U.S. are guaranteed to be gone from office next year — a statistic almost certain to grow when the votes are counted from the November general election. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)

 Steve Karnowski

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats have taken control of both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature, putting the party in full control of state government for the first time since 2014.


