Bird Flu

FILE — In this Nov. 2, 2005 file photo, turkeys are seen at a turkey farm near Sauk Centre, Minn. Bird flu has returned to Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health said Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Janet Hostetter, File)

 Janet Hostetter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday.

