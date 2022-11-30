police riot gear.jpeg

A line of police officers on bicycles in riot gear near the department’s Third Precinct during a May 27, 2020 protest against the police killing of George Floyd. (Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News)

Officials with the ACLU-MN say an injunction approved by a federal court judge today will restrict the types of force Minneapolis police officers can use against peaceful protesters.


© 2020 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments