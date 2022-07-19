Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar was arrested, along with 17 other members of Congress, during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.
Congresswoman Omar arrested at U.S Capitol abortion rally
Tags
- Hospitalization
- Intensive Care
- Minnesota
- Medicine
- Hospital
- Immunology
- Data
- Test
- Rate
- Metrics
- High School
- Andrew Ewald
- Student
- Sport
- Tim Dittberner
- Athletic Competition
- Incident
- Coach
- Minneapolis
- Arrest
- Shooting
- Bca
- Crime
- Criminal Law
- Trinity
- Drive-by Shooting
- Custody
- Covid
- Icu
- Patient
- Vaccination
- Covid-19
- Arithmetic
- City Planning
- Count
- State
- Virus
- Variant
- Number
- Surplus
- Melissa Hortman
- Tax
- Tim Walz
- Finance
- Economics
- Work
- Revenue
- Jeremy Miller
- Worker
- Republican
- Audit
- Lawmaker
- Auditor
- Politics
- Institutes
- Commerce
- Judy Randall
- Bill
- Frank Hornstein
- Concern
- Health Care
- Masking
- Pharmacology
- Infection
- Influenza
- Pandemic
- Disease
- Rsv
- Karla Bloem
- Art
- Owl
- Internet
- Contest
- Auction
- Ukraine
- Center
- Painting
- Dnr
- Egg
- Eaglet
- Bald Eagle
- Zoology
- Ornithology
- Nest
- Eagle
- Bird Of Prey
- Teacher
- Educator
- Education
- School
- Unions
- Ed Graff
- Strike
- Union
- Class
- Agreement
- Department Of Natural Resources
- Permit
- Jamie Becker-finn
- Law
- Legislation
- Craig Johnson
- Enbridge
- Jake Wildman
- Harassment
- Charlie Rasmussen
- Fishing
- Colin James Louvar
- Joe Walsh
- Right
- Mille Lacs Lake
- Ojibwe
- Avian Flu
- Flock
- Poultry
- Chicken
- Carol Cardona
- Farm
- Mark Hanneman
- Killing
- Keith Ellison
- Police
- Prosecutor
- Investigation
- Excerpt
- Warrant
- Omar Fateh
- Belarus
- Ron Latz
- Holding
- Parliament
- Comment
- Russia
- Karin Housley
- Capi
- Metro Area
- Sociology
- Linguistics
- People Of Color
- Diversity
- Caregiver
- Community
- Susan Brower
- John Keller
- Attorney General
- Provision
- Mary Kiffmeyer
- Hiring
- Avian Influenza
- Lab
- Genetics
- Stacy Pollock
- Dawn Hennen
- Willmar
- Technician
- African American
- White
- Chad Montrie
- Exclusion
- Suburb
- Mobility
- Strikebreaker
- Tyler Jacob
- Amy Klobuchar
- Military
- Social Services
- Transports
- Clara Haycraft
- Tina Hauser
- Imprisonment
- Bus
- Plea Deal
- Peter Cahill
- George Floyd
- Judge
- Officer
- Paul Gazelka
- Michelle Benson
- Scott Jensen
- Candidate
- Ballot
- Delegate
- Jan Malcolm
- Ruth Lynfield
- Lot
- Epidemiologist
- Highway
- Official
- Tina Smith
- Sens.
- Plan
- Kurt Daudt
- Capitol
- Aide
- Abou Amara
- Rebate
- Climate Change
- Ecology
- Meteorology
- Climate
- Frank Kohlasch
- Kenny Blumenfeld
- Framework
- Impact
- Committee
- Ministries
- Legislature
- Mike Freiberg
- Mary Eastman
- Civil War
- Senate
- Check
- Fritz Mondale
- Joe Biden
- Walter Mondale
- Jon Meacham
- Hubert Humphrey
- Supreme Court
- State Supreme Court
- Opinion
- Caucus
- Program
- House
- Patrol
- Chris Baukol
- Hydrography
- Industry
- Nyawuor
- Eagle Lake
- Paul Barta
- Mankato Department Of Public Safety
- Xcel Energy
- Energy
- Wind Power
- Gust
- Joe Hoffman
- Bartlett
- Wind Turbine
- Brewery
- Distillery
- Enology
- Catering
- Bob Galligan
- Sale
- Liquor
- Drug
- Paxlovid
- Moorhead
- Uptake
- Payment
- Bonus
- Welfare
- Income
- Requirement
- Adjusted Gross Income
- Tamara De Marco
- Tango
- Ballet
- Music
- Maria Benaros
- Scarf
- Mehri Monadi
- Milonga Mala Yunta
- Silk
- Gregory Ulrich
- Andrew Burgdorf
- Catherine Mcpherson
- Brian Lutes
- Clinic
- Attack
- Allina Health
- Nipunie Rajapakse
- Vaccine
- Kid
- Immunity
- Pharmacy
- Drone
- Troy Heck
- Pilot
- Food
- Candy
- Benton County
- Operator
- Thomas Gilligan
- Abortion
- Provider
- Clair
- Native
- Rick Novitsky
- Training
- Awna Cournoyer
- Andrew Baker
- James Everett
- Mike Dahlstrom
- Statement
- Investigator
- Railroad
- Patricia Everett
- Tracking System
- Kit
- Survivor
- Computer Science
- Accountability
- Rape
- Track-kit
- U.s. Capitol
- Rally
- Gop
- Omar
- U.s. Supreme Court
Recommended for you
Load comments
- Michelle Vlasak
- Updated
- Comments
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.