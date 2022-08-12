Congress Climate

Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., left, speaks about the climate crisis and the Inflation Reduction Act during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON — A divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats' flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on coveted priorities that the party hopes will bolster their prospects for keeping their hold on Congress in November's elections.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments