Protesters hold up blank white papers during a commemoration for victims of a recent Urumqi deadly fire at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong on Monday. Students in Hong Kong chanted “oppose dictatorship” in a protest against China’s anti-virus controls. (AP Photo/Kanis Leung)

 Kanis Leung

HONG KONG — Students in Hong Kong chanted “oppose dictatorship” in a protest of China’s COVID-19 rules Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.


