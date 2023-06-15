...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality
Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups category.
* WHERE...south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older
adults, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires will
continue to move southwest today. Air quality has improved into
the Yellow (moderate) category across east central Minnesota,
and the air quality alert is no longer in effect for the Twin
Cities metro. The alert remains in effect for south central
Minnesota until Friday at 6 a.m. Air quality will be in the
Orange (USG) catogery in this area, but smoke levels will
gradually decrease Thursday and Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should
limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-;
and-health.
Haze envelopes the Minneapolis skyline from smoke drifted over from the wildfires in Canada, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. An air quality alert has been issued for some parts of Minnesota. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — St. Paul had the worst air quality in the United States on Wednesday as smoke from massive Canadian wildfires drifted across Minnesota a week after similar smoke blanketed the northeastern U.S.