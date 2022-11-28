Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 19. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guaranteeing he will spend the rest of his life in prison.


