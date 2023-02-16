Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the Chinese surveillance balloon and other unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military on Thursday in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. is developing “sharper rules” to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects, following three weeks of high-stakes drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments