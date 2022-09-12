Blue Origin-Rocket Failure

This image provided by Blue Origin shows a split screen of the New Shepard rocket before a launch failure on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Jeff Bezos’ rocket company has suffered its first launch failure. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket veered off course over West Texas about 1 1/2 minutes after liftoff Monday. (Blue Origin via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket crashed back to Earth shortly after liftoff Monday in the first launch accident for Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, but the capsule carrying experiments managed to parachute to safety.

