Salman Rushdie-Assault

Participants hold signs during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

 Yuki Iwamura

NEW YORK — Friends and fellow authors spoke out on Salman Rushdie’s behalf during a rally Friday on the steps of the main branch of the New York Public Library, one week after he was attacked onstage in the western part of the state and hospitalized with stab wounds.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments