The 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together begins in two weeks. This year’s 12 days of fun feature a variety of discounts, special deal days and money-saving tools.
Before-the-Fair savings
Pre-fair discount admission tickets are $13 (a $3 discount off the regular adult admission price and a $1 discount off the regular seniors and kids admission prices) and are valid any one day of the fair for any age (children 4 & under are always free). Also prior to the fair, Mighty Midway and Kidway ride & game tickets are $15 for a sheet of 20 (a savings of up to $5).
Discount State Fair admission tickets, discount Mighty Midway and Kidway ride & game tickets, and Blue Ribbon Bargain Books (sponsored by Minnesota Lottery) are available through Aug. 25 at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office off Como Avenue (Loop Gate #9), participating Cub locations and numerous locations in greater Minnesota and Hudson, Wis. (while supplies last). Discount admission tickets may also be purchased online at mnstatefair.org until 9 p.m. Aug. 25. Online orders for Midway/Kidway ride & game tickets, Blue Ribbon Bargain Books and admission tickets that must be mailed should be placed by 5 p.m. Aug. 12.
During the fair, the regular admission price is $16 for adults (13-64); $14 for seniors (65+); and $14 for kids (5-12). Children 4 and under are always admitted free. Mighty Midway and Kidway tickets purchased at the fair are $1 per ticket, $25 per sheet of 28 tickets or $50 per sheet of 60 tickets. Throughout the fair, Blue Ribbon Bargain Books are $5 and available at State FairWear Gift Shops and Bargain Book & State Fair Poster Carts (while supplies last).
Special deal days
The State Fair kicks off with savings on Opening Day, Aug. 26. Discounted admission is $14 for adults (13-64) and $11 for seniors (65+) and kids (5-12) when purchased at the gate.
Monday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Sept. 2, are Seniors Days. Seniors (65+) are admitted for $11 when tickets are purchased at the gate.
Military Appreciation Day is Tuesday, Aug. 31, when active military and their families, as well as retired and veteran military and their spouses, are admitted for $11 when they purchase admission at the gate with documentation of U.S. military service.
Wednesday Sept. 1, and Labor Day, Sept. 6, are Kids Days. Kids (5-12) are admitted for $11 when tickets are purchased at the gate.
In addition, many vendors feature special day deals for all State Fair guests on Opening Day, Aug. 26; Seniors Days Aug. 30 & Sept. 2; Military Appreciation Day, Aug. 31; and Kids Days, Sept. 1 & 6. Participating vendors will display a special day deal sign and are listed in the Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide (sponsored by Minnesota Rusco) available at all information booths and at mnstatefair.org. Select vendors also feature last chance deals on Labor Day, Sept. 6.