Weather Alert

...HEAVIEST SNOWFALL THROUGH 6 PM... ...SNOWFALL TAPERING OFF FROM WEST TO EAST THIS EVENING... .A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF A LINE FROM SPRINGFIELD THROUGH NEW ULM TO COTTAGE GROVE IN MINNESOTA, CONTINUING TO NEW RICHMOND AND RICE LAKE IN WISCONSIN. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS ALSO IN EFFECT FOR A SMALL SWATH OF COUNTIES JUST TO THE NORTH OF THAT LINE, INCLUDING THE TWIN CITIES METRO AREA. A PERSISTENT BAND OF HEAVY SNOW, WITH RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR, WILL SLOWLY MOVE EASTWARD THIS AFTERNOON. THE SNOWFALL WILL BEGIN TO TAPER OFF THIS EVENING IN MINNESOTA, BUT PERSIST INTO WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN THROUGH MIDNIGHT, ALTHOUGH NOT AS HEAVY. BY EARLY THIS EVENING, THOSE AREAS THAT HAD THE PERSISTENT BAND OF HEAVY SNOWFALL WILL LIKELY RECEIVE BETWEEN 4 TO 6 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. IN THE WARNED AREA, SNOWFALL AMOUNTS IN THE 6 TO 9 INCH RANGE WILL BE COMMON, WITH LOCALIZED 10 TO 12 INCHES POSSIBLE ONCE THE SNOW ENDS. IN ADDITION, THE HEAVY WET SNOW MAY CAUSE SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES DUE TO THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS AND THE HEAVY WET SNOW. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DUE TO THE HEAVY, WET NATURE OF THE SNOW, TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&