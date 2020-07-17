Minnesota women’s health advocates and their allies at the State Capitol are pushing legislation to bolster access to contraception. The proposal comes on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court decision last week upholding a Trump Administration order allowing employers to deny health care coverage for birth control on religious or moral grounds.
The Protect Access to Contraception (PAC) Act, requires insurers to cover all Food and Drug Administration-approved contraceptive methods without co-payments, and allows women to receive up to 12 months of birth control at a time, as well as patient education and counseling. It was first introduced in 2015, but didn’t get a hearing until 2019 when the DFL took the House majority.
The Republican-controlled Senate has never brought it to the floor for a vote. Although it won’t pass a GOP-controlled Senate this year, advocates hope it will help frame a DFL election message around women’s health while highlighting Republican opposition.
“It was a political decision for us — they’re not going to have hearings on it,” state Sen. Sandra Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, acknowledged in an interview.
Pappas’ frankness about the political imperative is no surprise — Republicans hold a slim 35-32 majority. If the DFL can flip two seats in November, they’ll likely control all of state government and be empowered to make ideas like the birth control mandate a reality.
Although the Supreme Court’s decision on religious exemptions only pertains to employers under the Affordable Care Act, the PAC Act is broader. It applies to private health insurance, including all state-regulated health insurance plans offered through employers as well as those purchased by individuals, in addition to publicly funded insurance. The majority of Minnesotans — 53% — are covered through employer-sponsored insurance, according to 2018 data.
Lawmakers in both chambers introduced the bill again this week when the Legislature convened its second special session of the summer.
The recently upheld Trump exemptions hollow out the Affordable Care Act contraceptive coverage mandate. Over 60 million women accessed contraception through the Obama-era provisions, with savings for those consumers totaling $1.4 billion. Court documents released this week show that over 125,000 Americans could lose contraception coverage from the ruling.
Although the PAC Act still includes exemptions for non-profit religious employers, the key difference is that it does not contain the non-religious moral exemption that the federal regulation accommodates.
“Moral is a pretty weird word anyway,” Pappas said. “A lot of people could make that argument. It’s way too broad. I don’t know what the definition could possibly be.”
But attorney Erick Kaardal, who has spent much of his career suing local, state and federal government, is generally opposed to taxpayer funding for contraception and doesn’t think any employer should be compelled to cover the cost of birth control. He said the argument allowing employers to bypass the mandate for moral reasons is valid. Kaardal, a former Minnesota GOP officer, said if the government doesn’t want certain services and products to cost the employee, then the state should pay for it.
“It’s about respecting freedom of liberty for employers and in areas where they have objections,” Kaardal said. “The government doesn’t want to spend the money, they just want to get the mandate. It would be more expensive to respect the employer’s moral objections than it would be otherwise. It’s a price worth paying to respect those people’s moral objections.”
The bill stipulates that if the employer claims a religious exemption, the insurance company pays for the cost of the contraception, not the employee. With insurers paying, the bill won’t cost the state any money, according to Pappas.
“Whiners and babies”
Kaardal thinks the Republican controlled Senate is right to stop the bill.
“Contraception is readily available and people just pay for it. I don’t think there’s a crisis here … The people who suggest there’s some sort of crisis are whiners and babies,” he said.
Senate Republicans, including Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, President Jeremy Miller and Deputy Majority Leader Michelle Benson, did not reply to requests for comment.
Sarah Stoesz, president of Planned Parenthood Minnesota North Dakota South Dakota Action Fund, said Senate Republicans are avoiding the issue to appease a “narrow” base of constituents who vote based on religious issues.
“They understand how unpopular their position is and that’s why they don’t speak on it,” Stoesz said. “A lot of them are tying their reelection to Trump… It goes all the way to the top of the ticket to the bottom of the ticket here in Minnesota.”
Stoesz and her allies may have work to do, however. Researchers at Harvard, Stanford and the University of Texas found that more than half of Americans polled supported the Supreme Court decision on the Trump contraception mandate, including one-third of Democrats.
Stoesz said she was “furious” about the court’s decision and cited the 1965 Griswold v. Connecticut Supreme Court decision as foundational in the modern women’s rights movement.
“Birth control is the thing that gave us the keys to our lives,” Stoesz said. “Access to contraception has incredibly important benefits that are lifelong, and to deny them to young women will have a profoundly negative impact on their lives.”
Women who have access to birth control at a young age have a higher earning power in their 30s and 40s, according to research from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.
“It allows women to finish school and allows them to participate in the labor force. It allows them to make choices about their lives that are good for them and the family and the community and for the country,” Stoesz said.
Kardaal counters that birth control isn’t viewed as a health care necessity.
“That’s where you’re running into a bit of trouble because the employers don’t necessarily view contraception as health care,” Kaardal said.
Rep. Kelly Morrison, DFL-Deephaven, who co-authored the House version of the bill and is also an obstetrician and gynecologist, considers birth control basic health care that can be used for a variety of medical reasons like treating endometriosis or fibroids.
“The vast majority of women use birth control at some point in their lives,” Morrison said. “Birth control lets women plan, space and time their birth, which leads to healthier outcomes for moms and babies.”
Pappas said her GOP counterparts should think about Minnesotans who can’t afford contraception. A 2010 National Institute of Health study found that there was a concentration of unintended pregnancies among poor and minority women in the United States, and that this disproportionality impeded their ability to “experience equal opportunity” and in turn perpetuated cycles of poverty.
“(Senate Republicans) were always able to afford birth control because they had good jobs and good health insurance,” Pappas said. “It’s really not fair to have access to a health service themselves but not allow it for low-income women.”