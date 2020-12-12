Minnesotans concerned about visiting a doctor’s office during the coronavirus pandemic may soon receive some welcome news.
Lawmakers on Tuesday discussed a proposal to extend the expiration of a 2020 change that allows insurance providers, and the Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare programs, to cover telemedicine services that take place at a patient’s residence.
That was one of several pieces of proposed legislation considered during an informational hearing held by the House Health and Human Services Finance Division. No action was taken, but that could change if the proposals become bills that are introduced during the next special legislative session, expected to begin early next week.
“There are some matters that are a little bit on the urgent side that we hope to be able to take care of during the special session,” said Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester), the division chair, adding that agreements have been reached or are being worked toward on each of the informal bills.
Sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Schultz (DFL-Duluth) the proposed extension — from Feb. 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 — would allow patients who receive health care services via telemedicine five more months of coverage while work to control the pandemic continues.
Dr. Sarah Manney, chief medical information officer for Essentia Health and a pediatrician in Duluth, was one of several experts who spoke in support, telling the division telehealth has proven to be a very reliable care delivery model.
“It also protects the patient and our workforce from unnecessary risks of infection and preserves our bed capacity and other medical resources as we struggle and fight this pandemic,” Manney said.
Rep. Debra Kiel (R-Crookston) said she has aging parents who sometimes have to travel significant distances to receive health services and she welcomes the alternative telemedicine can provide.
“I think this is a wonderful thing for Minnesota in general, but very much for rural Minnesota,” Kiel said.
Liebling said she believes telemedicine will be a significant issue during the 2021 legislative session. With a lot of work still to be done, she said extending the sunset date for coverage will give lawmakers the time needed to find more permanent solutions.
Other proposals discussed during the hearing included:
• Allowing certified community behavioral health clinics not enrolled in an ongoing federal demonstration project to be reimbursed with state funds while the state seeks federal approval to cover their services as Medicaid state plan services. The clinics were developed to integrate mental health and substance use disorder services and coordinate care.
• Technical corrections to 2019 health and human services appropriations, moving money for fraud prevention and safe harbor grants appropriated in fiscal year 2021 to the correct budget activities.
• Modifying the fees charged by the Board of Executives for Long Term Services and Supports — which licenses nursing home, assisted living and other health services administrators — and appropriating $426,000 in fiscal year 2021 to the board.