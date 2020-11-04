In this Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, Sheldon Smith, center, holds the photographs of his children Deshawn Smith, 11, left, and Trinitee Smith, 13, both suffering from sickle cell anemia, during an Initiative 65 rally in Ridgeland, Miss. Smith and his wife Keishawna Smith believe their children would benefit from medical marijuana treatment for pain management. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)