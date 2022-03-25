...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers are expected to
develop today. The strong winds during times of these snow
showers may combine to produce brief periods of significantly
reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Latest on COVID-19: Hospital needs falling rapidly
COVID-19 conditions continue to ease in Minnesota, with a little more than 200 patients in the hospital now and known, active cases falling significantly since the start of March.
Overall, there are about 3,400 active, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota — roughly half the caseload from the start of March and down dramatically from mid-January, when active cases topped 67,000.
Hospitalizations are falling rapidly — 217 people are currently in the hospital with COVID, with 26 needing an intensive care bed. More than 500 were hospitalized in Minnesota on March 1.
Hospitals across the state had been stretched to the breaking point at the start of the year as COVID cases and other rising health care needs grew rapidly.
Health officials continue to plead for vigilance against the disease. In late June, Minnesota appeared to be through the worst of the pandemic before it came roaring back.
For the first time since January, the overall COVID levels in Twin Cities wastewater are trending upward. So far, the increase is mild — about a 15 percent weekly increase on the metro’s very low COVID levels — but it’s there, driven by the latest COVID omicron strain, BA.2.
Still, the most recent map from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows significant pandemic improvement statewide, with only five counties — Fillmore, Olmsted, Goodhue, Wilken and Mahnomen — still recording high levels of transmission.
Seven newly reported deaths put the state's death toll at 12,369. Deaths typically follow a surge in cases and hospitalizations. In past COVID-19 waves, it’s been the last of the key metrics to improve. Death rates have been falling in recent weeks.
Vaccinations have put Minnesota in a better position now than during its fall 2020 and spring 2021 spikes: 78 percent of state residents age 12 and older have received at least one vaccination shot, with 74 percent now completely vaccinated.
Officials say roughly 70 percent of Minnesota’s total population is now vaccinated with at least one shot, with about two-thirds completely vaccinated.