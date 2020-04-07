Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman wears a face mask at her desk as lawmakers met, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn., to pass a bill to assure that first responders and medical workers will qualify for workers compensation if they get sick with COVID-19 and won't have to prove they contracted the disease on the job. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)