Desks and chairs where Minnesota state legislators are allowed to sit are marked with a letter A in order to keep them six feet away from each other amid concerns about the new coronavirus, forcing some to sit in the visitors gallery and in the alcoves at the back of the chamber, Monday, March 16, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. They were all asked Monday to be on call within an hour's notice. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)