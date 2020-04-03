MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota state government rolled out a new COVID-19 dashboard as a one-stop shop for residents to see the latest data on the state's response to the pandemic as well as information on how to protect themselves.
The website (mn.gov/covid19), which will be updated daily, includes detailed data on available ventilators and intensive care beds, personal protective equipment such as N95 respirators, and testing numbers. The information is critical for planners as the state prepares for a surge in cases in the coming weeks.
The dashboard also includes the latest statistics on the spread of COVID-19 across Minnesota, jobless claims, the availability of child care for critical workers, and how well Minnesotans are practicing social distancing as measured by the decrease in freeway traffic, illustrated with graphics and charts.
Gov. Tim Walz unveiled the dashboard in a video address, in which he expressed appreciation for the sacrifices Minnesotans have made since his stay-at-home order took effect last Saturday. The goal of the order was to buy time for the state's health care system to gear up for the coming peak in cases, and the dashboard provides some key indicators for how the state is doing.
"We are still early out" the governor said. "You have made it possible to push it out further, which has gained valuable time. But it will come. It will most likely come before we have a lot of the therapeutics we need, or certainly before we have a vaccine. But when it comes to Minnesota our intention is, is to make sure every one of you gets all of the care that we can possibly provide."
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state's death toll from the pandemic rose by four to 22 as of Friday. The state's confirmed case count rose by 47 for a total of 789 since the outbreak began. The number of patients who have recovered rose to 410, up 37 from Thursday. Officials have cautioned that those numbers are low because not everyone qualifies for testing.
The department said 86 patients were hospitalized as of Friday, up 11 from Thursday, including 40 in intensive care, up two from Thursday.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Friday that her department would name the 47 senior living and other long-term care homes where residents or staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 on its website over the weekend.
Malcolm also addressed the question of whether ordinary Minnesotans should wear masks in public, as some other states have recommended. She stressed that people should not wear medical-grade surgical masks or respirators, saying they should be reserved for medical workers and emergency responders. Non-medical grade homemade masks are no substitute for social distancing and won't protect wearers from catching he coronavirus, she said.
But if you wear a mask, it can protect others from you, "if you happen to be ill or even might be ill and are asymptomatic and don't know it," she said.