President-elect Joe Biden is moving ahead with his transition, keen on hitting the ground running from his first day, which starts Jan. 20.
Which Minnesotans might join his administration?
So far, two prominent Minnesotans have floated to the top of the list, according to news reports.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been touted for a potential cabinet position, possibly head of the Department of Agriculture, which administers programs like food stamps, crop insurance, school lunches, the farm service agency and vital agricultural statistics. CNBC reported she might also be considered for U.S. attorney general.
Klobuchar on Sunday appeared to downplay the speculation, telling KARE 11 that her seniority on committees like rules, commerce and judiciary make her an effective Democrat to help implement a Biden administration agenda.
“There’s many Minnesotans,” she said. “We have over 5 million to pick from.”
She added: “I love my job, I love representing our state,” ticking off her positions on various Senate committees. “All of those things give me a lot of power to get things done and help him get through his agenda.”
Another Minnesotan being considered for a top Biden role is former chief counsel to Klobuchar, Jake Sullivan.
Sullivan also served as an adviser to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when she first ran for president in 2008. He later served as Clinton’s deputy chief of staff?? when she was secretary of state; he became Biden’s national security advisor in 2013 after Clinton stepped down from her post as the nation’s top diplomat.
Sullivan is an alumnus of Southwest High School in Minneapolis, later going on to Yale University. He was a Rhodes Scholar who completed a law degree at Yale.