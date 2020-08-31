An analysis by FiveThirtyEight published on Monday highlighted a Republican shift in Minnesota — once a reliably blue state during presidential elections — suggesting Trump may improve upon his 2016 performance.
“…[T]here is evidence that Minnesota is becoming redder over time, with 2016 being a particular inflection point. In 1984, the state was 18.2 points more Democratic than the nation as a whole. But in 2016, for the first time since 1952, Minnesota voted more Republican than the rest of the U.S.”
Trump nearly defeated Hillary Clinton that year with hardly any campaign presence, losing by only 1.5 percentage points. The last time a majority of Minnesota voters picked a Republican presidential candidate, Richard Nixonwon a second term in 1972.
The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party has also enjoyed a long run of statewide wins: the last time a Republican won statewide office in Minnesota was 2006, when Tim Pawlenty won a second term as governor.
FiveThirtyEight elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich noted that while Democratic nominee Joe Biden is favored to beat Trump by at least 4 points, the FiveThirtyEight model forecasts Trump will perform better in Minnesota compared with the rest of the country: .
“According to the current FiveThirtyEight forecast, Joe Biden is on track to defeat Trump by 4.2 points in Minnesota — 1.9 points better for Trump than our forecast for the national popular vote.”
The reason for the shift is largely due to a rightward shift in political views by non-Latino white voters 25 and older without a bachelor’s degree, according to the site. These voters have been turned off by Democrats’ positions on the environment and guns, particularly on Minnesota’s Iron Range, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican who flipped the district after former Rep. Rick Nolan retired.
Minnesota has emerged as the epicenter of a racial reckoning following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, sparking months of unrest that are factoring heavily in Republican political messages.
A potential counterargument to the FiveThirtyEight analysis: The DFL swept every statewide race by significant margins and flipped the state House in 2018.
Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Minnesota Reformer maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor for questions: info@minnesotareformer.com. Follow Minnesota Reformer on Facebook and Twitter.