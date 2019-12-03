Minnesota Twins’ C.J. Cron hits a two-run home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jorge Lopez during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Twins have agreed with backup infielder Ehire Adrianza and new reliever Matt Wisler on one-year contracts to avoid salary arbitration. They also decided not to tender deals to Cron and relief pitcher Trevor Hildenberger, on deadline day for major league teams to offer contracts to unsigned players. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)