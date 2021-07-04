Minnesota police groups are suing Gov. Tim Walz and the state of Minnesota over a change to the state’s police use-of-force law that was approved after the murder of George Floyd.
The new law aims to create stricter standards for when use of deadly force by law enforcement is considered justified. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Ramsey County District Court, argues the legislation violates officers’ Fifth Amendment rights to not testify against themselves.
The Legislature passed the new use-of-force statute in late July as part of a larger omnibus bill. Law enforcement groups have sought to change the law since it went into effect in March, saying police weren’t given enough time for training and that the language is too restrictive.
“After reading the new language, it’s a little bit scary to me the amount of specificity that is going to be required now,” St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson told legislators in May. “I’m not alone in that … We’ve heard from our neighbors in North Dakota and Wisconsin that they will no longer provide support to Minnesota law enforcement because of that language.”
Efforts to change the law again weren’t successful this legislative session.
Supporters of the legislation say the measure is a key step in improving police accountability in Minnesota.
“The previous language was really so subjective,” state Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, told MinnPost in April. “As we walked through this and talked to those who were experts and professionals in this arena, the conclusion was that the change in language to the current language that is there really will save lives on both sides.”
Under the new law, use of deadly force is only deemed justified to protect officers or bystanders from death or serious harm. Harm has to be “reasonably likely to occur” if officers don’t take action, and officers have to be able to “articulate with specificity” the threat of harm or death. Officers also have to act without delay.
The new law also restricts when police can use deadly force to detain someone fleeing law enforcement.
“The process that led to last year’s law change was rushed under unprecedented circumstances. This law should have been fixed, but since the legislative session has now concluded, it is necessary to turn to the legal system,” Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director, said in a news release.
The lawsuit, first reported by MPR, was filed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association, the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and Law Enforcement Labor Services.