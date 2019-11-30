Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Rain showers this morning then becoming windy with mixed rain and snow showers during the afternoon hours. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier late. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.