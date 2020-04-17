University of Minnesota researchers say they could soon be ready to test 10,000 people daily for COVID-19, a development that could help give health experts a better understanding of the coronavirus’ true extent and lead to a reopening of the state.
The development provides a glimmer of hope as health officials continue to struggle with rationed testing and the COVID-19 death toll nears 100.
The latest coronavirus statistics:
- 1,912 cases via 41,675 tests
- 94 deaths
- 475 cases requiring hospitalization
- 213 people remain in the hospital; 103 in ICUs
- 1,020 patients recovered
In south central Minnesota, Le Sueur County and Blue Earth County have the most confirmed cases, with 22 each. Elsewhere in the south central region, Rice County has six confirmed cases; Steele County nine; Nicollet County seven; Waseca County three; Goodhue County 17; Sibley County one; and Scott County 20.
72 of Minnesota’s 87 counties now have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case as of Thursday. Martin County continues to have the most severe outbreak based on its population with 39 confirmed cases and four deaths.
The U of M is asking the Legislature for $20 million to ramp up its testing efforts. Researchers at the school started from scratch to build a testing regimen that wouldn’t suffer from current supply shortages.
It would include two types of tests: One is a polymerase chain reaction — or PCR test. This detects coronavirus particles in the nose, and could tell whether someone is contagious. A separate serology test measures antibodies in the bloodstream, which would indicate if someone has developed an immune response from an earlier infection.
Widespread testing is necessary before society can return to normal and unlike other new tests on the market, the U method works, said Tim Schacker, vice dean for research at the U’s medical school.
“We can be independent. We don’t have to rely on supply chain issues, which are plaguing everybody. And we don’t have to be draining away from that supply,” Schacker said.
If successful, the researchers hope to test up to 300,000 people a month with a focus on gauging the outbreak’s extent and keeping health workers safe. State Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, this week introduced a bill that would set aside $20 million for COVID-19 testing. While the money is not earmarked for the U specifically, Nelson said she’s already planning to revise her legislation.
“I would be seeking $40 million. So, there’s $20 million for the U to complete its mission, and $20 million for Mayo Clinic to complete its mission,” she said.
Mayo Clinic and Hennepin Healthcare are also working on large scale testing, but they have not released detailed proposals. At a legislative hearing Thursday, Mayo Laboratories senior vice president Scott Beck said the lab has already ramped up PCR diagnostic tests which they made available to patients outside the Mayo health system a month ago.
“We currently have a capacity of around 7,500 tests per day, and have conducted about 108,000 tests since inception. Twenty-five thousand of those for people in the state of Minnesota,” Beck said.
Mayo can handle 20,000 serology antibody tests each day, Beck said, and the lab is developing additional ways to detect COVID-19 and the body’s immune response to it.
Gov. Tim Walz is pushing for 5,000 tests a day by May 4, when his stay-home order is set to expire. Drastically increased testing by the U and Mayo Clinic will likely help hit that goal — which Walz has said is crucial to begin safely reopening the economy. In a statement, the governor’s office praised the U of M’s proposal, saying it remains “in communication with the U on how their work could fit into a statewide plan.”
Metro Transit suspends all overnight light rail service
Metro Transit says it will suspend nighttime light rail service beginning Saturday morning. The transit agency said on Thursday that Green and Blue lines will stop for the night at 9 p.m. and start again at 6 a.m.
The Blue Line between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will continue running overnight.
— MPR News staff
Majority of MN child care providers wait on 'not nearly enough' state funding
Nearly 70 percent of Minnesota's child care providers have applied for state grants available through the COVID-19 rescue plan.
Child Care Aware of Minnesota is administering $30 million in funding that the Legislature approved last month. At a House committee hearing Thursday, executive director Ann McCully said the organization received 6,000 applicants — but there is only funding for just over 1,000 of them.
"There is just so much need out there, even when we try to zero in on helping our essential workers," she said. "We are excited to be able to at least help those programs that will receive grants, but we know it will not be nearly enough."
The child care industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. Many child care providers have closed as more families stay home with their children. Some providers are concerned they may not be able to reopen.
— Riham Feshir | MPR News
Jobless report shows ‘leading edge’ of virus’ impact
It’ll be another month before the massive layoffs due to COVID-19 are reflected in Minnesota’s unemployment figures.
On Thursday, the state reported the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March remained at 3.1 percent, unchanged from February. The statistics were gathered before a wave of layoffs began in the middle of March.
More than 450,000 people have applied for unemployment assistance since March 16. Thursday’s report shows only “the leading edge” of coronavirus unemployment impact, said Steve Grove, commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The report for April, which is due on May 21, will capture the brunt of the employment downturn. Even before that, the state says the labor force had shrunk by 48,000 people between February and March in a workforce pool that was slightly below 3 million people. Nationally, the unemployment rate for March was 4.4 percent.
— Brian Bakst | MPR News