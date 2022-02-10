Three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd’s civil rights should have intervened to stop fellow Officer Derek Chauvin when he had his knee on the Black man’s neck, the head of the Minneapolis Police Department’s homicide unit testified Thursday.
“If you see another officer using too much force or doing something illegal, you need to intervene and stop it,” Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the most senior officer in the department, said at the federal trial for former Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.
He added that the duty can also mean intervening to begin first aid if another officer fails give it, and that it can mean moving an officer out of the way if necessary.
Asked what Chauvin was doing that was significant to him, Zimmerman replied: “The knee on the neck — the officers should have intervened at that point and stopped it. ... It can be deadly.”
Kueng, Lane and Thao are accused of depriving Floyd, 46, of his civil rights by failing to give him medical aid while he was handcuffed, facedown with Chauvin’s knee pressed onto his neck for 9 1/2 minutes on May 25, 2020. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene to stop the killing, which triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.
Zimmerman said he’s been aware of the duty to intervene since he first became a law enforcement officer in 1981. He joined the Minneapolis department in 1985 and has been a member of the homicide unit since 1995.
Zimmerman also testified in Chauvin’s state trial last year that resulted in murder and manslaughter convictions. He said that keeling on Floyd’s neck was “totally unnecessary.”
The defense has pointed out that Chauvin was the most senior officer at the scene and argued that the others were trained to obey him. Lane and Kueng were rookies, while Thao had been with the department around eight years.
But rank and seniority don’t change the duty to intervene, Zimmerman said. The policy applies to every officer in the city from the chief on down.
“We all wear the same badge,” he said.
Zimmerman said Lane and Kueng told him nothing about having kept Floyd on the ground without rolling him over, about Chauvin keeping his knee or Chauvin’s neck, about their being unable to find a pulse, or about Lane performing CPR in the ambulance.