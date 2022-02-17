...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced
visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout
conditions are possible.
* WHERE...Freeborn, Steele, Waseca, Faribault and Martin
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping
temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on
roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Blowing snow is likely, especially near and north of
Interstate 94.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front moving across the area through this afternoon
before the strongest winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Fun family activities taking place at select state parks
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas on Saturday, Feb. 19. This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year on which the DNR waives entrance fees to state parks. The entrance fee waiver does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours.
The goal of Free Park Days is to get all Minnesotans outdoors. Research shows that spending time outdoors in nature provides multiple health and wellness benefits.
“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round to provide places for people to get away from life’s everyday demands and be surrounded by the beauty of nature,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “We hope that visitors who go to a state park or recreation area for the first time on Free Park Day will have fun and want to come back.”
Several Minnesota state parks will offer special programs on Saturday. Four state parks located in south-central Minnesota—Myre-Big Island, Nerstrand Big Woods, Rice Lake and Sakatah Lake—will have a Free Park Day challenge, which includes the chance to win individual park prizes and a grand prize for visitors who visit all four parks. Several other state parks—Itasca, Jay Cooke, Lake Bemidji, Mille Lacs Kathio, Whitewater and William O’Brien—will offer snowshoeing programs on Free Park Day.
The four Free Park Days in 2022 are:
• Feb. 19
• April 23
• June 11
• Nov. 25
State parks and recreation areas can be busy on Free Park Days and staffing and available amenities vary by season, so visitors should plan ahead by checking the Minnesota state parks and recreation areas page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/stateparks).