Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MINNESOTA, ANOKA, BLUE EARTH, CARVER, CHISAGO, DAKOTA, FARIBAULT, HENNEPIN, ISANTI, KANABEC, LE SUEUR, RAMSEY, RICE, SCOTT, WASECA, AND WASHINGTON. IN WISCONSIN, BARRON, POLK, AND ST. CROIX. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT. * SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO BECOME CONCENTRATED ALONG A COLD FRONT ACROSS EASTERN MINNESOTA INTO NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING. HEAVY RAINFALL IS LIKELY IN THIS CORRIDOR WITH LOCALIZED TOTALS OF 3 TO 4 INCHES, WHICH COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. * RAPID WATER RISES IN CREEKS, STREAMS, AND LOW-LYING AREAS ARE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH URBAN FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&