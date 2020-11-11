Minneapolis (AP) —The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of Nov. 11, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 6A
School Total Points Prv
1. Lakeville South (4) (5-0) 40 1
2. Eden Prairie (5-0) 36 2
3. St. Michael-Albertville (5-0) 32 3
4. East Ridge (4-0) 27 4
5. Rosemount (4-0) 24 8
6. Maple Grove (4-1) 18 9
7. Blaine (4-1) 15 NR
8. Woodbury (4-1) 12 5
9. Farmington (4-1) 7 7
10. Lakeville North (3-2) 4 T9
(tie) Shakopee (3-2) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 1.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. St. Thomas Academy (5) (5-0) 50 1
2. Moorhead (5-0) 43 3
3. Mankato West (5-0) 42 5
4. Andover (5-0) 32 6
5. Chanhassen (4-0) 28 7
6. Rogers (4-1) 25 4
7. Tartan (5-0) 16 NR
8. Bemidji (4-1) 11 NR
9. Mahtomedi (4-1) 8 9
10. Owatonna (3-2) 5 2
(tie) Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-1) 5 10
(tie) Spring Lake Park (4-1) 5 10
Others receiving votes: Chaska 4, Rochester Mayo 1.
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Fridley (4) (5-0) 57 4
2. Rocori (1) (5-0) 50 5
3. Hutchinson (1) (4-1) 37 1
4. Grand Rapids (5-0) 36 T10
5. Jordan (4-0) 32 9
6. Marshall (4-1) 31 3
7. Willmar (4-1) 29 T10
8. Orono (4-1) 18 2
9. Kasson-Mantorville (3-1) 10 NR
10. Holy Angels (4-1) 8 NR
(tie) Detroit Lakes (4-1) 8 7
Others receiving votes: Byron 6, Hermantown 4, North Branch 4.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Annandale (7) (5-0) 70 1
2. Cannon Falls (5-0) 63 2
3. Albany (5-0) 55 3
4. Pierz (5-0) 49 4
5. Mora (5-0) 33 T6
(tie) Waseca (4-1) 33 5
7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0) 28 10
8. Rochester Lourdes (4-1) 17 9
9. Litchfield (4-1) 10 8
10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (4-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Croix Lutheran 5, Brooklyn Center 4, Pequot Lakes 3, Aitkin 3, Rockford 2, Breck 1, Dassel-Cokato 1.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Caledonia (5) (3-0) 50 1
2. Blue Earth Area (5-0) 45 3
3. Barnesville (5-0) 37 5
4. Minneapolis North (4-1) 36 2
5. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (5-0) 31 10
6. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) 18 4
7. Chatfield (4-1) 17 6
8. Paynesville (4-1) 12 7
9. Medford (4-1) 9 NR
10. Maple River (4-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 6.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. Blooming Prairie (4) (3-0) 40 1
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (4-0) 35 2
3. Minneota (5-0) 32 3
4. Dawson-Boyd (5-0) 29 4
5. Mayer Lutheran (5-0) 24 5
6. Murray County Central (5-0) 18 9
7. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (5-0) 8 NR
(tie) BOLD (4-1) 8 7
(tie) Wabasso (4-1) 8 10
10. New York Mills (4-0) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Browerville 5, Breckenridge 4, Benson 2.
Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Grand Meadow (1) (5-0) 35 3
2. Hills-Beaver Creek (3) (5-0) 30 1
3. Hancock (5-0) 26 7
4. South Ridge (5-0) 24 4
5. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0) 19 8
6. Stephen-Argyle (4-0) 18 2
7. Renville County West (5-0) 16 T9
8. Ogilvie (4-0) 15 NR
9. Mountain Lake Area (3-2) 9 6
10. Win-E-Mac (4-1) 8 T9
Others receiving votes: Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 7, Lanesboro 4, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 3, Laporte 2, Hill City-Northland 2, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 1, Cherry 1.