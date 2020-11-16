Class 6A
1. Lakeville South (6-0) beat Eagan 45-7.
2. Eden Prairie (6-0) beat St. Michael-Albertville 24-14.
3. St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) lost to Eden Prairie 24-14.
4. East Ridge (4-1) lost to Stillwater 16-0.
5. Rosemount (4-0) vs. Eastview, canc.
6. Maple Grove (4-1) vs. Champlin Park, canc.
7. Blaine (5-1) beat Anoka 45-10.
8. Woodbury (4-2) lost to White Bear Lake 27-24.
9. Farmington (5-1) beat Lakeville North 29-7.
10. Lakeville North (3-3) lost to Farmington 29-7.
(tie) Shakopee (4-2) beat Edina 29-12.
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Academy (5-0) did not play.
2. Moorhead (6-0) beat Bemidji 27-13.
3. Mankato West (5-0) vs. John Marshall, canc.
4. Andover (6-0) beat Rogers 27-17.
5. Chanhassen (5-0) beat St. Louis Park 37-14.
6. Rogers (4-2) lost to Andover 27-17.
7. Tartan (5-1) lost to Cambridge-Isanti 34-27.
8. Bemidji (4-2) lost to Moorhead 27-13.
9. Mahtomedi (4-1) vs. Tartan, canc.
10. Owatonna (4-2) beat Northfield 42-0.
(tie) Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-1) beat Coon Rapids 28-12.
(tie) Spring Lake Park (5-1) beat Orono 14-0.
Class 4A
1. Fridley (6-0) beat Columbia Heights 53-6.
2. Rocori (6-0) beat Hutchinson 28-8.
3. Hutchinson (4-2) lost to Rocori 28-8.
4. Grand Rapids (6-0) beat Hibbing 89-0.
5. Jordan (4-0) vs. Marshall, canc.
6. Marshall (4-2) lost to Big Lake 16-13.
7. Willmar (4-2) lost to Becker 35-0.
8. Orono (4-2) lost to Spring Lake Park 14-0.
9. Kasson-Mantorville (4-1) beat Winona 47-6.
10. Holy Angels (4-2) lost to Waconia 26-7.
(tie) Detroit Lakes (5-1) beat Pequot Lakes 14-6.
Class 3A
1. Annandale (6-0) beat Dassel-Cokato 19-7.
2. Cannon Falls (6-0) beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 40-28.
3. Albany (6-0) beat St. Cloud Cathedral 52-8.
4. Pierz (6-0) beat Montevideo 33-13.
5. Mora (5-0) vs. Moose Lake-Willow River, canc.
(tie) Waseca (4-1) did not play.
7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-0) beat Virginia 49-14.
8. Rochester Lourdes (4-1) vs. Chatfield, canc.
9. Litchfield (5-1) beat New London-Spicer 39-12.
10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (4-2) lost to Cannon Falls 40-28.
Class 2A
1. Caledonia (3-0) did not play.
2. Blue Earth Area (6-0) beat Maple River 40-0.
3. Barnesville (6-0) beat Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 65-56.
4. Minneapolis North (5-1) beat Minneapolis Southwest 22-0.
5. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (5-1) lost to Barnesville 65-56.
6. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) vs. Mora, canc.
7. Chatfield (4-1) vs. Rochester Lourdes, canc.
8. Paynesville (5-1) beat Osakis 74-42.
9. Medford (4-2) lost to Triton 30-15.
10. Maple River (4-2) lost to Blue Earth Area 40-0.
Class A
1. Blooming Prairie (4-0) beat Fillmore Central 47-6.
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0) beat Crookston 34-12.
3. Minneota (6-0) beat Dawson-Boyd 19-8.
4. Dawson-Boyd (5-1) lost to Minneota 19-8.
5. Mayer Lutheran (6-0) beat Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity 46-6.
6. Murray County Central (6-0) beat New Ulm Cathedral 35-2.
7. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (5-1) lost to Mayer Lutheran 46-6.
(tie) BOLD (5-1) beat Kimball Area 35-14.
(tie) Wabasso (5-1) beat Adrian 22-0.
10. New York Mills (4-0) vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, ppd.<
Class 9-MAN
1. Grand Meadow (6-0) beat Nicollet 61-20.
2. Hills-Beaver Creek (6-0) beat Mountain Lake Area 54-14.
3. Hancock (6-0) beat Brandon-Evansville 56-6.
4. South Ridge (6-0) beat North Central 24-0.
5. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-0) beat Isle 50-28.
6. Stephen-Argyle (6-0) beat Northern Freeze 34-13.
7. Renville County West (5-0) did not play.
8. Ogilvie (5-0) beat Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14-0.
9. Mountain Lake Area (3-3) lost to Hills-Beaver Creek 54-14.
10. Win-E-Mac (5-1) beat NCE-UH 40-0.