Class 6A

1. Lakeville South (6-0) beat Eagan 45-7.

2. Eden Prairie (6-0) beat St. Michael-Albertville 24-14.

3. St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) lost to Eden Prairie 24-14.

4. East Ridge (4-1) lost to Stillwater 16-0.

5. Rosemount (4-0) vs. Eastview, canc.

6. Maple Grove (4-1) vs. Champlin Park, canc.

7. Blaine (5-1) beat Anoka 45-10.

8. Woodbury (4-2) lost to White Bear Lake 27-24.

9. Farmington (5-1) beat Lakeville North 29-7.

10. Lakeville North (3-3) lost to Farmington 29-7.

(tie) Shakopee (4-2) beat Edina 29-12.

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Academy (5-0) did not play.

2. Moorhead (6-0) beat Bemidji 27-13.

3. Mankato West (5-0) vs. John Marshall, canc.

4. Andover (6-0) beat Rogers 27-17.

5. Chanhassen (5-0) beat St. Louis Park 37-14.

6. Rogers (4-2) lost to Andover 27-17.

7. Tartan (5-1) lost to Cambridge-Isanti 34-27.

8. Bemidji (4-2) lost to Moorhead 27-13.

9. Mahtomedi (4-1) vs. Tartan, canc.

10. Owatonna (4-2) beat Northfield 42-0.

(tie) Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-1) beat Coon Rapids 28-12.

(tie) Spring Lake Park (5-1) beat Orono 14-0.

Class 4A

1. Fridley (6-0) beat Columbia Heights 53-6.

2. Rocori (6-0) beat Hutchinson 28-8.

3. Hutchinson (4-2) lost to Rocori 28-8.

4. Grand Rapids (6-0) beat Hibbing 89-0.

5. Jordan (4-0) vs. Marshall, canc.

6. Marshall (4-2) lost to Big Lake 16-13.

7. Willmar (4-2) lost to Becker 35-0.

8. Orono (4-2) lost to Spring Lake Park 14-0.

9. Kasson-Mantorville (4-1) beat Winona 47-6.

10. Holy Angels (4-2) lost to Waconia 26-7.

(tie) Detroit Lakes (5-1) beat Pequot Lakes 14-6.

Class 3A

1. Annandale (6-0) beat Dassel-Cokato 19-7.

2. Cannon Falls (6-0) beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 40-28.

3. Albany (6-0) beat St. Cloud Cathedral 52-8.

4. Pierz (6-0) beat Montevideo 33-13.

5. Mora (5-0) vs. Moose Lake-Willow River, canc.

(tie) Waseca (4-1) did not play.

7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-0) beat Virginia 49-14.

8. Rochester Lourdes (4-1) vs. Chatfield, canc.

9. Litchfield (5-1) beat New London-Spicer 39-12.

10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (4-2) lost to Cannon Falls 40-28.

Class 2A

1. Caledonia (3-0) did not play.

2. Blue Earth Area (6-0) beat Maple River 40-0.

3. Barnesville (6-0) beat Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 65-56.

4. Minneapolis North (5-1) beat Minneapolis Southwest 22-0.

5. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (5-1) lost to Barnesville 65-56.

6. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) vs. Mora, canc.

7. Chatfield (4-1) vs. Rochester Lourdes, canc.

8. Paynesville (5-1) beat Osakis 74-42.

9. Medford (4-2) lost to Triton 30-15.

10. Maple River (4-2) lost to Blue Earth Area 40-0.

Class A

1. Blooming Prairie (4-0) beat Fillmore Central 47-6.

2. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0) beat Crookston 34-12.

3. Minneota (6-0) beat Dawson-Boyd 19-8.

4. Dawson-Boyd (5-1) lost to Minneota 19-8.

5. Mayer Lutheran (6-0) beat Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity 46-6.

6. Murray County Central (6-0) beat New Ulm Cathedral 35-2.

7. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (5-1) lost to Mayer Lutheran 46-6.

(tie) BOLD (5-1) beat Kimball Area 35-14.

(tie) Wabasso (5-1) beat Adrian 22-0.

10. New York Mills (4-0) vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, ppd.<

Class 9-MAN

1. Grand Meadow (6-0) beat Nicollet 61-20.

2. Hills-Beaver Creek (6-0) beat Mountain Lake Area 54-14.

3. Hancock (6-0) beat Brandon-Evansville 56-6.

4. South Ridge (6-0) beat North Central 24-0.

5. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-0) beat Isle 50-28.

6. Stephen-Argyle (6-0) beat Northern Freeze 34-13.

7. Renville County West (5-0) did not play.

8. Ogilvie (5-0) beat Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14-0.

9. Mountain Lake Area (3-3) lost to Hills-Beaver Creek 54-14.

10. Win-E-Mac (5-1) beat NCE-UH 40-0.

