Hot, dry weather. High levels of phosphorus in southern Minnesota lakes. Combined with an early heat wave that warmed up the lakes sooner in the year, conditions have been perfect for algal blooms, including the kind that can be harmful to people and pets.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is advising people to stay out of lakes and streams, if the water looks green and slimy, especially with a blue-green tint. The algae could contain a toxic bacteria that can sicken people and kill dogs, livestock and other animals within hours of contact.
“If in doubt, stay out,” says Lee Engel, surface water monitoring supervisor for the MPCA. “Hot dry conditions are ideal for growing algae. We are experiencing higher temperatures due to climate change, and that means warmer lakes too. We are seeing harmful algal blooms in more places and persisting throughout the season.”
Potential health impacts
In recent years, the MPCA has received multiple reports of dog deaths where exposure to toxic algae was the likely cause. People can protect their dogs by:
• Keeping them out of algae-laden water
• Hosing them off immediately after playing in any lake or stream
• Preventing them from ingesting affected water or licking toxins from their coat
• Seeing a veterinarian immediately if your dog may have been exposed to blue-green algae
• People who come into contact with toxic blue-green algae can experience skin, throat, eye, and nose irritation and nausea. Don’t swim in water that you suspect has blue-green algae. If you come in contact with algae, rinse off with clean water afterwards.
Addressing the main cause of algae
Phosphorus, the top pollutant of concern in Minnesota lakes, fuels the growth of algae. In the Cannon River Watershed, 88 percent of the lakes studied don’t meet the water quality standard for recreation. While these lakes may be suitable for some recreation at times, efforts to reduce phosphorus need to continue and expand. Reducing phosphorus pollution is even more important with lakes warming as a result of climate change; this means more days of open water and more opportunity for algae to grow.
Landowners and residents can help reduce phosphorus pollution in local lakes by:
• Reducing urban stormwater with rain gardens, rain barrels, and fewer impervious surfaces.
• Using phosphorus-free lawn fertilizer, keeping grass clippings and other yard waste out of storm drains, and picking up after pets.
• Building soil health to reduce cropland runoff by planting cover crops, increasing organic matter, and reducing tillage.
• Planting deep-rooted native plants along ditches, lakes, and streams to slow down and filter runoff.
• Managing manure responsibly to keep it out of lakes and streams.
Help fight phosphorus and algae in lakes
Help the MPCA track the problem by emailing photos of suspected harmful algae blooms to algae.mpca@state.mn.us.
Learn more on the MPCA’s Blue green algae and harmful algal blooms webpage, bit.ly/3lChwfh.
Discover ways to reduce phosphorus pollution at bit.ly/3fF9PRE.