Colleen Rivard, MD, a gynecologic oncologist at the U of M Medical School and M Health Fairview, is deeply committed to the care of women with cancer and believes in involving patients and their families throughout the treatment process. She strives to use minimally invasive approaches to surgical interventions, whenever possible, in order to promote reduced recovery times and minimization of complications. Dr. Rivard also has a strong commitment to outcomes-based clinical research, encouraging patient involvement in clinical trials when feasible, to improve the care provided to all women. She is also a member of the Masonic Cancer Center.