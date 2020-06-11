Gov. Tim Walz, DFL lawmakers and members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus on Wednesday unveiled legislative proposals for statewide policing reforms on the eve of a special session.
The Legislature is returning Friday to the Capitol and its to-do list has grown since adjourning last month. Criminal justice and police reform are suddenly a top priority following two weeks of demonstrations in Minneapolis and throughout the country after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
“The time is upon us and we need to get it done,” Walz said Thursday. “We need to make sure that they move through and are signed into law.”
Walz added: “These reforms have been needed for a long time.”
But passage will be difficult given the divided Legislature. Republicans are strongly aligned with law enforcement, following the lead of their standard bearer President Donald Trump, who has in the past implied he was okay with police brutality.The Legislature also has a long list of goals, from helping health care providers and people out of work due to the pandemic to a big public works bill.
Republicans are also signaling strong resistance to proposals from Walz, who is expected to extend his peacetime emergency powers this week.
The police and criminal justice proposals unveiled this week are not new. State Rep. Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul, chairs the House Public Safety Committee, which has held a number of hearings on some of the measures in recent months, including banning a controversial “warrior-style” training.
Mariani asked, “What kind of police officer do we want? What kind of policing do we want?”
State Sen. Jeff Hayden, DFL-Minneapolis, one of a handful black lawmakers, lives just blocks away from where Floyd was killed. He and other DFL lawmakers have criticized Senate Republicans who control the state Senate for recent comments suggesting major reform is unlikely..
“How many black men and women have to die before an urgent response is warranted in our colleagues’ eyes?” Hayden said.
State Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, said Black Minnesotans are demanding “transformational change” that would overhaul how police interact with Black residents.
“When they have people do bad things, they have to be held accountable and not protected,” Moran said.
Past efforts at the Capitol to enact wide-ranging reform have failed, but there is renewed pressure and shift in public opinion buttressing the debate. The Minnesota Business Partnership, which represents many of Minnesota’s largest corporations, on Thursday lent their support to many of the reforms unveiled this week.
“Minnesota’s business leaders are united in a commitment to address not only policing reforms, but also the broader need to advance social and racial justice in our society,” said Charlie Weaver, the executive director of the group that includes companies like 3M, Cargill and Target. His statement continued: “Our recommendations are a starting point for reform, not the finish line. Systemic change requires hard work, and some reforms will require consensus-building over time.”
Among the proposals unveiled Thursday:
• Creating a state law that specifies when police are justified in using deadly force, as well as prioritizing “sanctity of life.”
• Creating a new office within the Department of Public Safety to issue grants “community-based violence-intervenors” with the aim of reducing interactions with police. Additionally, the funding would help pay for social workers to accompany officers when responding to crisis calls or welfare checks.
• Strengthening oversight by expanding the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) board and creating a police-community relations council.
• Reforming the arbitration process for officers who are dismissed
• Requiring “robust,” real-time data collection and analysis of complaints, discipline and use-of-force data to guide any reforms by the POST board.
Walz is expected to extend his peacetime emergency declaration on Friday to continue dealing with the ongoing pandemic. That will automatically trigger a legislative vote to reject the extension, but that is unlikely with DFLers in control of the Minnesota House. They have largely backed Walz during the pandemic.
The special session is shaping up to be a free-for-all. With no prior agreement between the governor and all four legislative leaders, the lawmaking could continue indefinitely through the summer. The power to call a special session lies with the governor, but only the Legislature can adjourn.
Columbus statue
Minnesota Republicans on Thursday criticized Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan over what they called a failure to secure a statue of Christopher Columbus on the Capitol grounds by Native American activists.
“Yesterday, the governor failed the state of Minnesota, again,” Gazelka wrote on Twitter. “Like the businesses and homes destroyed on Lake Street and University Avenue over the past couple weeks, he knew there was a threat and he failed to adequately protect public property.”
Walz said he does not condone the removal of the statue by the activists, but said it reflected a frustration by people for whom the statue represented an homage to genocide.
“There is no honor in the legacy of Christopher Columbus,” Flanagan said when pressed on the incident. “All Minnesotans should feel safe, welcomed and valued.”