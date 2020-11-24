Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz stands in front of Casper's and Runyon's Nook in St. Paul, Minn. to roll out a proposal for a legislative relief package, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Walz and Minnesota House Republicans unveiled relief proposals targeted at small businesses that have taken the hardest blow from the governor's tightening of the state's restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and expressed hope that lawmakers could pass a plan as early as next week. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)