FILE — In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, left, is escorted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Several individuals including candidates for public office sued President Donald Trump and the U.S. Postal Service’s new postmaster general in New York on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 to ensure adequate funding for postal operations. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court as multiple lawsuits were threatened across the country as a response to comments the president recently made and actions taken by DeJoy to change operations at post offices nationwide. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)