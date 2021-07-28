The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for nearly all of Minnesota, except the North Shore. The alert took effect Wednesday at 10 p.m. and runs until at 3 p.m. Friday.
Northerly winds behind a cold front will bring smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border in Ontario and Manitoba into Minnesota. Heavy smoke is expected to arrive around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the Canadian border and mid-morning on Thursday in central and southern Minnesota. Smoke will remain over the area into Friday. During this time, fine particle levels are expected to be at a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
By Friday afternoon, air quality should improve below alert levels statewide.
People whose health is affected by unhealthy air quality:
• People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
• People who have heart disease or high blood pressure.
• Children and older adults.
• People of all ages who are doing extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working
• People who don’t have air conditioning to reduce indoor air pollution.
The MPCA encouraged Minnesotans to take precautions:
• Take it easy and listen to your body.
• Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity level.
• If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.
• Keep indoor air as clean as possible. Use indoor air filtration or air conditioning with the fresh-air intake closed/set on recirculate to reduce indoor air pollution.
• If you have asthma or other breathing conditions like COPD make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.
People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan. Make an appointment to see your health provider if you don’t have an asthma action plan.