State health leaders on Wednesday pressed Minnesotans to stay vigilant to slow the spread of COVID-19, emphasizing personal responsibility and cautioning that the recent rapid increase in new cases will lead to more deaths.
They also encouraged families to make plans for others to care for young children should parents and other caregivers fall ill with the disease.
“We are, in fact, at a worrisome point that our numbers are going up,” Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state epidemiologist, said of the two-week trend in daily case counts. “This really is a moment for all of us to take a step back and think about what we can do to slow transmission.”
While Minnesota “may not be in the worst shape … we are not in the best shape either,” Lynfield told reporters. “Other states and other countries are doing better than us. That should be an inspiration for us to try to work harder.”
Cases climb as deaths, ICU cases slow
Lynfield’s comments came hours after the state Health Department reported a mix of hopeful and concerning COVID-19 data Wednesday — new deaths and intensive care cases continue to slow even as the count of new cases accelerates.
Department data showed eight more deaths from the disease, putting Minnesota’s toll at 1,518 since the pandemic began, continuing a three-week trend of mostly single digit daily deaths.
Current hospitalizations (254) rose from Tuesday even as the count of people currently needing intensive care (106) dipped by one. Still, Minnesota reported another 578 confirmed tests for the disease, part of an overall trend of steeply rising cases seen in the past few weeks.
Of the 43,742 cases confirmed in the state since the pandemic began, about 87 percent have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Among those who’ve died, 78 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities, nearly all had long-term health problems.
Lynfield and other officials again implored Minnesotans to wear masks in indoor social spaces, wash hands regularly and socially distance to minimize COVID-19’s spread.
“We know that people are sick and tired of precautions and hearing about precautions” but people shouldn’t let down their guard, Lynfield said. “The virus is out there. We want to be able to live in a pandemic as best we can.”
It will be “a long time in the best scenario” before an effective vaccine becomes available, she said. Until then, “it is really up to us to make the choice to limit the spread.”
20-somethings drive new cases
The newest counts come as state health officials continue to worry about the recent spike of coronavirus cases in younger Minnesotans, with current fears including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to more vulnerable populations.
Minnesotans in their 20s now make up the age group with the most confirmed cases, with more than 10,000 since the outbreak started. The median age of Minnesotans infected has been trending down in recent weeks and is now below 38 years old.
While current hospitalization counts in Minnesota remain relatively low, “we are likely going to see increases in hospitalizations because of the ripple effect” of younger people becoming infected, Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said earlier in the week, adding that young adults “don’t live in a vacuum.”
Parents should ‘make a plan’
On Wednesday, Ehresmann encouraged people to develop plans for children should parents and other caregivers become ill with COVID-19.
As cases rise and more people will need hospitalization, it’s a good idea to develop plans for alternate, short-term care for children should adults in their lives fall sick, she said.
To that end, families should pull together information on children’s medical and educational needs, routines and comforts, Ehresmann added.
The Health Department has posted “make a plan” guidance on its website.
Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday also said he is working on a plan to get K-12 students back in classrooms safely. In an interview with WCCO, Walz said he planned to spend some of his day working on a plan for the upcoming academic year.
Walz and other state leaders have told schools to prepare for three different scenarios for resuming school in the fall: distance learning, in-person learning or a hybrid of the two approaches. Officials have said that they will announce by the end of July which scenario districts and charters should choose.
Walz continues to weigh statewide mask order
The latest counts come following news that people from Minnesota visiting New York, New Jersey and Connecticut must now quarantine for 14 days on arrival in those states, given the jump in new cases here. Minnesota and Wisconsin ended up on that list Wednesday along with 20 other states seeing cases climb.
That jump the past two weeks is one of the factors that has Gov. Tim Walz considering a statewide order requiring Minnesotans to wear masks in indoor facilities.
Medical groups in Minnesota and the state Health Department continue to support a statewide mask-mandate as the cities Winona, Rochester and Mankato have become the latest cities to make such orders on a local level. Minneapolis, St. Paul and Edina have also mandated mask-wearing in the cities’ public spaces.
Walz on Monday expressed concern that Minnesotans were lagging in efforts to wear masks to stem the spread. However, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, warned a statewide mandate would be a mistake.
Meatpacking hot spots remain
Many of the outbreaks outside the Twin Cities metro area are focused around meatpacking plants. Officials have intensified testing in those hot spots, uncovering more infections.
That includes Mower County in southeastern Minnesota, where there were 994 confirmed cases as of Wednesday. Mower County is home to Hormel Foods and Quality Pork Processors. Both have been partnering with Mayo Clinic to ramp up employee testing.
While some of Mower County’s positive cases are associated with people who work in the facilities and with the people they live with, county officials say they are also seeing transmission among people who live in the county but work in other counties where coronavirus is present.
Nobles, in southwestern Minnesota, reported 1,698 confirmed cases as of Wednesday with six deaths. About 1 in 13 people now have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began, although the count of new cases has slowed considerably in recent weeks.
Worthington’s massive JBS pork processing plant was the epicenter of the Nobles outbreak. The JBS plant shut on April 20 but has since reopened with expanded hygiene and health monitoring measures.
Similar problems have been reported in Stearns County, where COVID-19 cases tied to two packing plants — Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose — skyrocketed in May. An undisclosed number of workers at both plants have tested positive for the virus.
There were about 55 confirmed cases in Stearns County in early May. By Wednesday, confirmed cases were at 2,575 with 19 deaths.
Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota is also dealing with a significant caseload more than two months after officials with the Jennie-O turkey processing plant there said some employees had tested positive for the coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, the Health Department reported 600 people have now tested positive in the county, the same as Monday. The county had confirmed three COVID-19 cases in late April.
Cases have also climbed noticeably in Lyon County (364 cases), around a turkey processor in Marshall. Cases the past few weeks have also grown in Cottonwood County (144 cases), home to a pork processing plant in Windom in southern Minnesota, but the counts there have since stabilized.