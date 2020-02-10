In this Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 file photo, Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol throws his first MLB pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. With less than a week before pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report to spring training, the Red Sox sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a deal that brought outfielder Alex Verdugo and Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)