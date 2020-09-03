MINNEAPOLIS — Up to 2.2 million Minnesota workers were left out of paid leave through gaps in federal COVID relief legislation and essential workers are feeling the pinch more than others, new data suggest.
Jessica Mason, senior policy analyst for the National Partnership for Women and Families, said more than 600,000 of these workers are on the front lines. Many are women with children at home who can’t afford to lose their jobs if they get sick.
“We’re talking about people, about two-thirds of them women, who are working in front-line industries — like grocery and retail, health care and child care — which are essential for protecting our health and keeping our economy going,” she said.
Organizations representing hundreds of thousands of small-business owners in the United States have signed a letter to Congress, urging lawmakers to guarantee paid family and medical leave, during and after the pandemic. Minnesota doesn’t have a statewide paid-leave requirement, but Minneapolis and St. Paul are among a handful of cities that do.
Amid the crisis, said Amanda Ballantyne, executive director of the group Main Street Alliance, small-business owners don’t have the revenue to cover the extra costs when their workers aren’t able to be on the job due to family or medical issues, at the same time they’re trying to maintain safe workplaces.
“In states that have paid family and medical leave, businesses are doing a little bit better because there is that safety net,” she said. “Employees are more likely to report exposures, because they know they are going to be able to actually have the resources to then pay their bills if they have to stay home from work for an extended period of time.”
Ballantyne said the pandemic is a rallying call for the nation to establish permanent structures to provide all working people with the resources they need, when they need them.
“We also have, for many years, advocated for a piece of legislation called the Family Act, which would create a national, permanent social insurance-based paid family- and medical-leave program that would cover all workers,” she said.
A poll released earlier this year by the advocacy group Paid Leave for All Action found widespread support for paid sick leave among voters in battleground states, who said they’d be more likely to favor a candidate who supported the policy than one who did not.