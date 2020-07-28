Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers remain a mix of hopeful and worrisome trends. Daily deaths remain in single digits, and the growth in new cases seems to be plateauing after a steep, monthlong climb. But hospitalizations and ICU cases are on the upswing.
The Health Department on Tuesday reported four more deaths from the disease, continuing a six-week path of daily deaths in single digits. The agency said it confirmed 480 new cases, indicating that the recent surge may be flattening.
Total current hospitalizations, however, rose by 37 from Monday, one of the largest one-day increases since the pandemic began. That number now stands at 294, a level not seen in a month. The number of hospitalized people needing intensive care (138) also jumped.
State officials have been bracing Minnesotans in recent days to expect a surge in hospitalizations following the climb in new confirmed cases. That appears to be happening now.
Of the 52,281 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the pandemic, about 87 percent of those infected have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Among the 1,580 who’ve died, about 77 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities, nearly all had underlying health problems.
In south central Minnesota, Rice County has the most confirmed cases, now at 956, including eight deaths. Blue Earth County is next with 783 confirmed and four deaths, while Steele County has 315 confirmed and one death. Le Sueur County has 187 confirmed and one death; Nicollet County 271 confirmed and 13 deaths; Waseca County 117 confirmed and no deaths; Goodhue County 159 confirmed and eight deaths; Brown County 73 confirmed and two deaths; and Sibley County 74 confirmed and two deaths.
Public Health officials in Rice County noted that at least part of the higher number of cases in that county can be attributed to a higher rate of testing. Area businesses who are screening employees each time they arrive for work is also contributing to the higher number of confirmed cases, officials said.
In the Mankato area, including Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties, public officials reported a spike in cases among young people who recently patronized bars.
‘Vulnerable state’
The newest numbers come a day after state officials ratcheted up concerns that Minnesota was back on the wrong path just days before Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce his plan for the upcoming school year.
Officials have imploring Minnesotans to keep social distancing and wear masks in indoor public spaces so the state doesn’t suffer the problems seen now in Florida, Texas and other states struggling to control outbreaks.
"We're not asking Minnesotans to mask up for the Health Department,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters. “We're asking them to mask up for their own health.”
Compliance with the Minnesota’s statewide mask order is critical, she added: “We do feel like we’re in sort of a vulnerable state. But we feel like if Minnesotans can understand the importance of complying with the guidance that is out there and the current executive orders, we can impact these rates within a few weeks.”
Malcolm indicated officials were increasingly concerned about the rise in community spread of the disease.
Added Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director: “There could be a time when we do need to dial back if the things that we’re seeing continue to go in an unfavorable manner.”
While Minnesota’s mask mandate took effect Saturday, Ehresmann said it would be several weeks before officials could assess its impact.
Walz schools announcement Thursday
The governor is expected to announce a plan Thursday on bringing kids back into school buildings. The state Education Department has told school leaders to pretty much prepare for anything, including some combination of in-school and online instruction.
“Nobody wants kids in school more than me,” and state officials have been working for months on how to do that safely, Walz, a former high school teacher, said recently.
“We’re doing everything possible to get those kids back in those classrooms … to keep them there but also have some nimbleness” to move back to an online or hybrid model if cases start to climb, he said, adding: “This is gonna be a challenge.”
The DFL governor has suggested in recent days that there won’t be a uniform order that will determine whether school buildings reopen. On KFGO radio Friday, Walz reinforced that local decisions are important and it'll be up to school leaders to implement safety guidelines.
"It won't necessarily look the same everywhere,” he said earlier this week, “but the outcomes need to be the same — kids and staff safe in that learning environment.”
On Monday, though, Malcolm told reporters that the case jumps the past few weeks have made the analysis on schools even more challenging.
Cases growing across age brackets, up north
State health officials continue to worry about the recent spike of coronavirus cases in younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to grandparents and other more vulnerable populations.
Minnesotans in their 20s now make up the age group with the most confirmed cases in the pandemic, with more than 12,000. The median age of Minnesotans infected has been trending down in recent weeks and is now 36 years old.
Health investigators are starting to see more cases in 30- and 40-somethings as more people get together for family gatherings and summer fun without social distancing, Ehresmann said earlier in the week.
It’s not the same as the situation the past few weeks where people in their 20s meeting in bars drove the increases. Now, analysts are seeing an evolution in the “larger, gradual increase in social activities,” she added.
On Friday, Ehresmann reiterated the point, urging people to take responsibility for wearing masks, social distancing and otherwise working to help stem the spread.
“Consider all the roles you play” in all daily interactions, she cautioned, noting that people who might not worry about themselves should worry about infecting vulnerable family members and coworkers.
Regionally, newly reported cases have been driven recently by the Twin Cities and its suburbs.
New cases have also been rising in northern Minnesota.
Cases in Beltrami County, home to Bemidji, have more than doubled in the past week and a half, from 53 to 122 on Friday. That jumped again to 157 as of Tuesday, the same as Monday.
Ehresmann last week said the Beltrami case increase is tied to spread from athletic events and other public gatherings.
Free COVID-19 testing available this week on the Iron Range
An uptick in coronavirus cases on Minnesota's Iron Range has prompted a free drive-thru testing event this week.
State and county officials are partnering for the testing at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds in Chisholm, Minn.
It runs from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. No insurance or identification is required. People are encouraged to preregister via the St. Louis County website while walk-ins are allowed.
