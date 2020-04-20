The JBS pork company announced that it would indefinitely close its processing plant in southwest Minnesota, just days after state officials announced that more than two dozen employees of the plant have tested positive for COVID-19.
More than 2,000 people work at the plant, which is Worthington’s largest employer.
In a news release Monday, the company said it would wind down production over the next two days. It said it will continue to pay its employees while the plant is closed.
“We don’t make this decision lightly,” company president Bob Krebs said in a statement.
The Worthington plant processes 20,000 hogs per day. Leading up to Monday’s announcement, the company had taken some safety measures — installing plastic or plexiglass barriers on production lines and in the lunch room, scanning the temperature of workers entering the plant to see if anyone has a fever, and increasing cleaning, among other measures.
Union officials had been calling on the company to slow down production, so workers who normally are shoulder-to-shoulder on the line could work farther apart.
State and local officials have become increasingly concerned about southwestern Minnesota’s food industry during the pandemic, given the major outbreak of COVID-19 at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., near the Minnesota border.
Some 700 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Sioux Falls plant, and one of its workers has died. The plant was closed indefinitely on Sunday, after pressure from local officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the outbreak.
But Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said last week that the situation in Worthington was different. JBS executives and union representatives have been working closely with state and local officials to respond, he said.
State health department investigators are in Worthington and Nobles County now interviewing people who’ve been infected, hoping to identify anyone else who might have been exposed.