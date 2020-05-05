In this Dec. 8, 2009 file photo, a butcher places beef on display at Costco in Mountain View, Calif. U.S. meat supplies are dwindling due to coronavirus-related production shutdowns. As a result, some stores like Costco and restaurants like Wendy's are limiting sales. U.S. beef and pork processing capacity is down 40% from last year. On Monday, May 4, 2020 nearly 20% of U.S. Costco, Sam's Club, Hy-Vee and Kroger are limiting purchases of meat to avoid panic buying. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)