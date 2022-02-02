...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around
10 degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of
central through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds
of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and
35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota
and western Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this evening for much of west
central through south central Minnesota. At midnight the advisory
expands to encompass all of the coverage area. The advisory ends
at 9 AM tomorrow for west central Wisconsin and east central
Minnesota, and ends at noon tomorrow for the remainder of the
coverage area.
Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a man Wednesday who authorities say had a loaded gun in his hand as officers entered a downtown apartment as part of a homicide investigation.
Authorities have not said if the man who was shot was connected to that investigation or named in a warrant. His identity was not released. An autopsy was planned.
Interim police Chief Amelia Huffman said the shooting happened at about 7 a.m. Officers from the Minneapolis department’s SWAT unit were serving warrants to help the St. Paul Police Department in the investigation.
Huffman said the officers used a key fob to gain entry to the apartment, and identified themselves as police before entering and once inside the apartment. Nine seconds after going inside, officers encountered a man with a handgun. A police statement said the gun was “pointed in the direction of officers.”
Huffman said he was “holding that gun in his hand at the time that shots were fired.”
She said police gave the man immediate medical attention, then carried him to paramedics. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Authorities recovered a loaded gun, Huffman said.
Huffman did not say whether the officer who fired was injured, or how many shots were fired. She and Mayor Jacob Frey did not take questions at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Social justice activists called for the officer to be arrested and charged, and urged police to release body-camera footage.
The police statement did not identify the type of warrant, but said the officers “repeatedly announced their presence” after they entered and “advanced with continued loud announcements of their presence.”
Under the Minneapolis policy, which took effect in November 2020, officers usually must announce their presence as they enter, make periodic announcements while inside and give occupants reasonable time to respond. They’re known as “entry with announcement” warrants. Judges can also sign warrants in high-risk situations that allow “unannounced entry,” and they’re generally handled by SWAT teams.