A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a man Wednesday who authorities say had a loaded gun in his hand as officers entered a downtown apartment as part of a homicide investigation.

Authorities have not said if the man who was shot was connected to that investigation or named in a warrant. His identity was not released. An autopsy was planned.

Interim police Chief Amelia Huffman said the shooting happened at about 7 a.m. Officers from the Minneapolis department’s SWAT unit were serving warrants to help the St. Paul Police Department in the investigation.

Huffman said the officers used a key fob to gain entry to the apartment, and identified themselves as police before entering and once inside the apartment. Nine seconds after going inside, officers encountered a man with a handgun. A police statement said the gun was “pointed in the direction of officers.”

Huffman said he was “holding that gun in his hand at the time that shots were fired.”

She said police gave the man immediate medical attention, then carried him to paramedics. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities recovered a loaded gun, Huffman said.

Huffman did not say whether the officer who fired was injured, or how many shots were fired. She and Mayor Jacob Frey did not take questions at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Social justice activists called for the officer to be arrested and charged, and urged police to release body-camera footage.

The police statement did not identify the type of warrant, but said the officers “repeatedly announced their presence” after they entered and “advanced with continued loud announcements of their presence.”

Under the Minneapolis policy, which took effect in November 2020, officers usually must announce their presence as they enter, make periodic announcements while inside and give occupants reasonable time to respond. They’re known as “entry with announcement” warrants. Judges can also sign warrants in high-risk situations that allow “unannounced entry,” and they’re generally handled by SWAT teams.

