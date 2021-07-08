Seven white farmers filed suit on Wednesday in federal court in Minnesota against the U.S. Department of Agriculture, alleging racial discrimination in the latest federal coronavirus relief package that directs $4 billion to Black, Native, Latino and Asian American farmers and ranchers.
Tucked into the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden in March is a provision that directs the USDA to pay “socially disadvantaged” farmers 120% of the balance of their loans issued or backed by the agency.
For an industry that runs on government debt, having one’s loans forgiven plus a check for 20% of the balance amounts to a massive windfall for thousands of non-white farmers.
The funding aimed to undo widespread racial discrimination in the federal government’s farm loan program that over generations starved people of color from accessing critical capital to maintain and expand farming operations.
“For generations, socially disadvantaged farmers have struggled to fully succeed due to systemic discrimination and a cycle of debt … The American Rescue Plan ensures that we get the economy on track for everyone, especially those who have been marginalized, who are hurting, who have been overlooked or shut out in the past,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, who’s named as a defendant in the lawsuit, said in a statement when the American Rescue Plan was passed.
The federal government has faced dozens of discrimination lawsuits and, in 2010, agreed to pay Black farmers $1.25 billion to settle a lawsuit alleging discrimination in the USDA farm loan program.
But the plaintiffs in the suit, who say they would be eligible for the loan-forgiveness program if they weren’t white, argue the federal government can’t discriminate against people of one race even if the intent is to remedy discrimination against other racial groups.
The way to stop discrimination, they argue, is to stop discriminating.
The loan forgiveness program has faced backlash across the country, with a federal judge in Florida issuing a ruling last month that halted the program nationwide in response to a lawsuit backed by the nonprofit America First Legal, which was founded earlier this year by former President Donald Trump’s aide Stephen Miller and former chief of staff Mark Meadows.
In issuing the injunction, Judge Morales Howard called the program’s intention “laudable,” but wrote “Congress also must heed its obligation to do away with governmentally imposed discrimination based on race.”
Vilsack’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit in Minnesota was filed by Steve Nuest, owner of Nuest Farms in Stevens County; Kaylyn Dalsted, owner of Arrow D Ranch in Pembina County, North Dakota; Chad Walter, part owner of Walter Brothers Family Farm in Brown County, Minnesota; Kevin and Lynelle Vetsch from Todd County, Minnesota; and Johnathan and Samantha Quamme from Roseau County, Minnesota.